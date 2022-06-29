HomeTech NewsCommunicationEarn money by referring other people for jobs

Earn money by referring other people for jobs

By Brian Adam
You still don’t know how to program Virtual Reality applications, or manage communication projects, but you may know someone who does and who is open to new job offers.

If so, take a look at today’s recommendation, because it is a website that pays several thousand dollars if you refer the right person for a job.

Companies spend a lot of time and money in the hiring process. Many interviews that come to nothing, many inappropriate profiles, many CVs with more lies than truths, many difficult decisions… what they want in humans.work is to use the power of recommendation, publishing job offers and letting everyone see them to make their recommendations. If you refer the right person, who will be hired, you will receive rewards of several thousand dollars.

They are specialized in jobs with Web3 as the protagonist, that’s why there are several jobs related to metaverse programming, blockchain and related technologies.

It is a sector where companies do not always know how to describe themselves and what benefits to offer, and traditional job portals often use messy job descriptions, which is why they decided to create humans.work, to let networking do the work Lasted.

Many times agencies do not know what web3 is and what it requires, they stalk candidates by offering irrelevant positions, so they leave the matter in the hands of those who work with it every day.

There are already jobs that have reached a reward budget of $100,000, so if you know professionals in the sector, it’s time to earn a nice extra.

