Early bird discount for storage conference storage2day extended

Storage2day participants can secure inexpensive bird tickets until September 23rd. The two-day starts on October 13 in Munich.

storage2day, the two-day conference for storage systems from iX and dpunkt.verlag, will take place in Munich on October 13th and 14th. It is aimed at storage practitioners, data center managers and administrators who want to find out first-hand about current trends and challenges. Tickets are still available at the early bird price of 499 euros until September 23, after that the regular ticket price of 599 euros applies.

The participants of storage2day can look forward to a program with 33 lectures and two keynotes on the two conference days. The day before, October 12th, a full-day, separately bookable workshop on the object storage system Ceph will take place.

Protection against ransomware in focus

One of the focal points of the conference in 2022 is the protection of storage systems against ransomware. In his keynote speech, security specialist Stefan Strobel focuses on storage and backup from the perspective of the attacker, while other presentations deal with disaster recovery and incident response.

From DAOS to Luster – Storage for HPC

A second focus is on storage systems in the field of high performance computing as well as research and teaching. A two-part hands-on session dives deep into DAOS, the foundation of Intel’s exascale storage architecture. HPC expert Daniel Menzel shows where the advantages of HPC file systems such as Luster or BeeGFS lie and what distinguishes them from typical enterprise storage. Sebastian Krey presents the storage landscape of the Society for Scientific Data Processing mbH Göttingen (GWDG).

Ceph for each level

The object storage platform Ceph also has a prominent place in the lecture program at storage2day. The workshop on October 12 is aimed at Ceph beginners who want to quickly get to a stable system. In addition, there is something for everyone from Ceph for Kubernetes with Rook to practical reports on the many years of uninterrupted operation of Ceph clusters in a total of six Ceph lectures.

program of storage2day

Workshop “Object Storage 101: The fastest way to your own Ceph cluster” (not included in the conference ticket)

Book tickets with an early bird