On February 11 you will be able to enjoy a preview of Windows 11, a version that will have Android applications in the Microsoft store. Something that will generate quite a lot of happiness for many members who have a PC with a touch screen.

If you are satisfied with Windows applications, the preview could be useful for you

Thanks to Panos Pay, you no longer have to go through a beta version with possible flaws to test Android applications on Windows 11. So, on February 11, you can enjoy a public “preview” of Windows 11 with all the Android applications that you love so much.

Of course, the company did not specify which of all the Android applications would be available in this version, but it clarified that they will be titles that appear in Amazon stores.

If you’re happy with Windows apps, this preview might be of interest to you. Well, you’ll see updates to the taskbar: call mute controls, easier window sharing, and weather. Additionally, Microsoft redesigned the Media Player and Notepad applications.

Still haven’t updated the system? you must hurry

Like the big news, everything happens fast and you should update the system right now. That’s because Microsoft has already warned that the free update rollout is about to reach its final phase. Fact that occurs earlier than expected, as this should happen in mid-2022 and not before.

This sneak peek shows two things: Windows 11 has been widely accepted, and you may have to pay to upgrade if you can’t take advantage of the little free time left.

Windows 11 was always characterized by its compatibility with Android

At its launch event, the highlight of Windows 11 was its compatibility with Android apps. However, it is coming a few months after the presentation of the new version of Windows.

Despite this, it is still a great addition for Microsoft and many users. Especially if you are one of those people who want to have Android applications on their PC. We can only wait for the big day and not forget to update the system.