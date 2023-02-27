EA wants to know if gamers are interested in Dead Space 2 and 3 remakes

Electronic Arts would like to know if fans would be interested in playing remakes of Dead Space 2 and 3. This is not surprising, especially given the critical and sales success of the new version of the first game.
Previously, developers have shown interest in returning to the franchise, but the decision to authorize new projects is EA’s own.
According to game developer Dillon Rogers, the company is sending out a survey with the question “How interested would you be in playing a similar remake of Dead Space 2 (2011)?”.
The same question is also asked, but quoting Dead Space 3, released in 2013. The title did not have the same reception as the previous one, putting the franchise in the “fridge” for a while.
Pfft. The survey EA is sending out. On the wall – the writing. pic.twitter.com/o2f1OPC1zM
— Dillon Rogers (@TafferKing451) February 25, 2023
The Dead Space remake launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS, and PC on January 27th. In the United States, it took second place in the best-selling games of the month in just two days of availability.
EA hasn’t officially commented on whether it plans more remakes for the Dead Space games, but the new title hints at a sequel. However, it is not clear if the new version of Dead Space 2 has already had its development authorized.
Last year, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola was asked about the possibility of more remakes in an interview with VGC. He said he didn’t know what the future held, but that it’s not common for big companies like EA to have multiple projects simultaneously.
Previously, the developer Motive, responsible for the remake of Dead Space, announced that it is working on an Iron Man game in partnership with Marvel.