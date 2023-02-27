EA wants to know if gamers are interested in Dead Space 2 and 3 remakes

Electronic Arts would like to know if fans would be interested in playing remakes of Dead Space 2 and 3. This is not surprising, especially given the critical and sales success of the new version of the first game. Previously, developers have shown interest in returning to the franchise, but the decision to authorize new projects is EA’s own.

According to game developer Dillon Rogers, the company is sending out a survey with the question “How interested would you be in playing a similar remake of Dead Space 2 (2011)?”. - Advertisement - The same question is also asked, but quoting Dead Space 3, released in 2013. The title did not have the same reception as the previous one, putting the franchise in the “fridge” for a while.