EA takes a stand after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor receives wave of negative reviews on Steam

Electronic Arts is facing a lot of criticism after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched on Steam with poor performance even on computers with configurations that meet the necessary requirements. Now the company has decided to comment on the problem through a note on the game’s official Twitter.

In the publication, Electronic Arts says that it recognizes that the game is not presenting the adequate performance for a percentage of PC players, mainly on powerful machines or with specific configurations and even cited some examples. Multi-core processors designed for Windows 11 are experiencing issues in Windows 10, or powerful GPUs paired with lower-performing CPUs are experiencing dropped fps. We are working to identify these cases quickly.

In addition, the company says that it will take some time before an update with fixes for all problems is released, as there is still "no single solution for the loss of performance on PC". The team is already working on fixes that we believe will improve performance in a range of configurations. We are committed to resolving these issues as soon as possible, but each update requires a testing process to ensure new issues are not created. In this way, EA has not yet given a deadline, but ensures that it is already working on the most recurring problems reported by users to improve performance in as many configurations as possible. Finally, the developer apologized to its customers saying: Thank you for understanding and we apologize to all players who have experienced difficulties. We will continue to monitor performance on all platforms and will release an update as soon as possible.

Original article (04/28/2023) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to Steam to a lot of negative reviews

This Friday (28), Electronic Arts released the long-awaited Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (read our review here), sequel to the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Sadly, the launch marks yet another underperforming game on PC, which has caused it to receive a lot of negative reviews on Steam, one of the biggest digital game stores in the world.

In recent years, players, especially on PC, have suffered from games that are poorly optimized, that deliver poor performance or that are practically unplayable at launch. Niantic CEO anticipates the possible arrival of his own augmented reality glasses This year alone, titles like Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us Part 1 have already been negatively marked on PC due to their optimization, but the recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has just "joined the club". On Steam, only 36% of the game's 2,500+ reviews are positive, causing it to display a "Slightly Negative" review status.

