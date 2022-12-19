EA Sports correctly predicts the winner of the World Cup for the fourth time in a row

EA Sports managed to correctly predict the winner of the World Cup for the fourth straight competition. Before the start of the tournament, a simulation was conducted and it featured Lionel Messi’s Argentina as the great champion. Last Sunday (18), in an exciting match, Argentina beat France on penalties after the game was tied by 3 x 3 and was consecrated the champion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, other predictions by EA Sports in the same tournament failed, such as when England would be dominated and the competition’s top scorer. Striker Kylian Mbappé was the top scorer in the competition with eight goals and won the “Golden Boot”. - Advertisement - In 2018, the company correctly predicted that France would be the champion of the Cup, while in 2014, it nailed the victory of Germany, something that happened. Already in 2010, she said that Spain would win the World Cup for the first time in its history, which also came true.