EA reveals exciting PC-exclusive features in F1 23, including ray tracing and eye tracking

EA Sports F1 23, the next installment in the acclaimed racing simulation series, is generating anticipation among PC gamers. EA recently revealed exciting details about features exclusive to the PC version, including ray tracing, eye tracking, and more. With the release date only two weeks away, players can already pre-purchase the game and start downloading early. Next, we will explore the new features and requirements of the game, which promise to take the driving experience to a new level.

Graphic Features and PC Requirements

F1 23’s graphical settings menu offers a wide range of options allowing gamers to adjust lighting quality, post processing, shadows, particles, crowds, mirrors, weather effects, ground cover , trees and reflections on cars and helmets. To enjoy the game, at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 graphics card is required, although EA recommends a GTX 1660 Ti or RX 590 for those looking for maximum graphical fidelity and effects without ray tracing.

Ray tracing is one of the most prominent features of F1 23. Players will be able to enjoy ray traced shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion, transparent reflections, and dynamic Diffuse Global Illumination. However, to take full advantage of these visual enhancements, more powerful hardware will be required. The minimum requirements for ray tracing are an RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, but an RTX 3070 or RX 6800 is recommended for the ultimate experience.

PC-exclusive features

In addition to graphical enhancements, F1 23 offers several exclusive features for PC gamers. Players will be able to share custom races, 360-degree screenshots, and featured replays. They will also be able to export high-resolution images and videos in flat-panel and 360-degree modes, the latter designed especially for virtual reality users. Additionally, the ability to share and download custom race setups via the Steam Workshop is back in this installment. Eye tracking support is also provided, allowing for a more immersive gaming experience.

Soundtrack and race tracks

EA also revealed the full list of songs that will be part of the F1 23 soundtrack, which is now available on Spotify. The list includes music by renowned artists such as Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex, Tiësto, The Chemical Breathers, among others. Players will be able to enjoy a captivating listening experience as they compete on the game’s exciting tracks.

Release and availability

F1 23 will launch on June 16 on various platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app. Those who pre-ordered the game will get early access starting on June 13. With 26 tracks available at launch, including iconic venues like the Shanghai International Circuit, Portimão in Portugal, Circuit Paul Ricard in France, and Circuit Lusail International in Qatar, racing fans will be able to enjoy a wide variety of challenges. and emotions in F1 23.