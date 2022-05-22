EA is looking for a buyer, could end up in the hands of Amazon, Disney or Apple

The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has not left anyone indifferent, and it seems that it has encouraged EA to look for a buyer. It seems that nothing is closed yet, but the source says that the American company already has started negotiations with several potential buyersand among the names we have seen are giants of the caliber of Disney, Amazon, Apple and also Comcast-NBCUniversal.

As we have said, there is still nothing definitive. It is said that EA managed to make good progress in the negotiations with Comcast-NBCUniversal, but in the end the thing did not come to fruition due to discrepancies in terms of prices and structure, since in theory the CEO of Comcast was considering a merger and wanted majority controlso right now all the options are open, and EA could end up in the hands of any of the first three companies that we have named, that is, Apple, Amazon or Disney.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this information is not so much the fact that EA is looking for a buyer, but the persistence that it is showing in that regard. That insistence would be motivated, as I indicated at the beginning of the article, by the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Maybe EA sees it necessary for someone to buy it to be able to improve your position and your competitiveness upon completion of such acquisition by Microsoft.

Who could be more interested in buying EAs?

Of the three names that we have on the table right now, I think Apple, especially for what it could mean to have a giant like EA among its ranks to boost your service unitand specifically apple-arcadealthough I think Amazon could also get a lot out of it, really.

If you’re wondering why Microsoft or Sony haven’t jumped on the bandwagon to buy EA, the answer is pretty simple. The Redmond giant already has an open front with Activision Blizzard, and buying EA as well could put it directly in the crosshairs of the main regulators of free competition. Personally, I do not believe that, with the current situation, this operation could succeed.

As for Sony, the Japanese company has fewer resources than Microsoft and its value in terms of market capitalization is lower than that of EA, so it is clear that he could not afford a purchase transaction without resorting to a complicated amalgamation of financing means. Personally, I think that it is most likely that Apple or Amazon will end up with the company, if it persists in that interest in looking for a buyer, although keep in mind that right now all the doors (except Comcast-NBCUniversal) would be open. .