EA brings its games to GeForce Now: You can enjoy all its titles on the NVIDIA platform

GeForce Now is a cloud gaming platform that we have already talked about on more than one occasion. As you will remember those who read us daily, this platform offers important advantages, and has a very interesting value for any user, since it has a free way that allows us to play in sessions of one hour without having to assume any cost.

But that’s not all, in GeForce Now we can also use many of the games that we have previously bought in stores like Steam and the Epic Games Store, which means that we will not have to pay twice for a game. For example, if you have bought Cyberpunk 2077 but it turns out that your computer cannot move it optimally you won’t have to worry, you can enjoy it through GeForce Now. The same would happen with any other game that is supported on said cloud gaming platform.

When we launch a game through GeForce Now, it it does not run on our PC, but on dedicated NVIDIA servers. What we receive on our equipment is direct streaming, so the important thing is not that our PC is very powerful, but that we have a broadband internet connection, and that it is stable and low latency. On the official website you can find more information.

As I said at the time, I wish there had been a service like this back in the day when I was a student and couldn’t afford to update my PC to play the latest triple A titles of the moment. If you find yourself in that situation, you know, GeForce Now will allow you to enjoy those titles that your computer cannot move due to hardware limitations, and for free (you will only have to buy the game, if you don’t already have it). In case you want to enjoy a next-generation experience, thanks to DLSS and ray tracing, you can choose the payment method, which has a cost of 9.99 euros per month, or 99.99 euros per year.

GeForce Now Expands Its Catalog With EA Games

The catalog of games that GeForce Now offers is impressive, there is no doubt about that, since it offers more than a thousand titles, among which we can find many last generation triple A, and also free titles that enjoy great popularity, such as the acclaimed Fortnite, among others. However, that extensive catalog had a small “notch”, and that is that it did not have Electronic Arts games.

In case someone is lost, I remind you that Electronic Arts has to its credit some of the most important franchises in the world of video games, among which we can highlight the Battlefield saga, Crysis and the FIFA series, although we must not forget other very beloved ones like Dragon Age and Mirror’s Edge (the latter is, in fact, one of my favorites).

Yes, they are important absences, but this is a thing of the past. NVIDIA has confirmed that all games in the Electronic Arts catalog coming to GeForce Now, although in a staggered and gradual way, which means that its implementation in this service will occur in several waves, so you should have a little patience. As of this writing, we have been able to confirm that the first titles to arrive will be Battlefield 1 Revolution, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, and Unravel Two. If you have those games on Steam, you can enjoy them directly on GeForce Now.

To finish, I leave you a complete list of the new games added to GeForce Now: