EA announces anti-cheat solution for PC games

Electronic Arts (EA) announced the release of EA AntiCheat (EAAC) for PC games this fall. EAAC is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper developed internally at Electronic Arts.

With the increase in popularity of multiplayer games, the need to create barriers against cheaters arose, a challenge that many developers have not yet been able to overcome. As a way of trying to make life difficult for these bad-tempered gamers, EA this week announced a tool called EAAC. At Electronic Arts, we are committed to creating a safe and fair experience for all of our players. PC cheat developers are increasingly moving to the kernel, so we need to have kernel mode protections to ensure fair play and face PC cheat developers on a level playing field.