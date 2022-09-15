EA announces anti-cheat solution for PC games

In order to protect EA games from tampering and cheating, Electronic Arts (EA) announced the release of EA AntiCheat (EAAC) for PC games this fall.
EAAC is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution developed internally at Electronic Arts.
With the increase in popularity of multiplayer games, the need to create barriers against cheaters arose, a challenge that many developers have not yet been able to overcome.
As a way of trying to make life difficult for these bad-tempered gamers, EA this week announced a tool called EAAC.
At Electronic Arts, we are committed to creating a safe and fair experience for all of our players.
PC cheat developers are increasingly moving to the kernel, so we need to have kernel mode protections to ensure fair play and face PC cheat developers on a level playing field.
According to the platform, third-party anti-cheat solutions are often limited to development teams and prevent them from implementing additional privacy controls or customizations that provide greater precision and control for specific EA game modes.
With EAAC, we have full ownership of the security and privacy posture, so we can fix security issues as soon as they arise. With that in mind, we will have the answers to many questions asked by players.
A kernel-level anti-cheat tool is required for highly competitive games that contain many online modes, such as FIFA 23.
When cheating programs operate in kernel space, they can make their cheating functionally invisible to anti-cheating solutions that live in user mode, the platform said.
Will other companies follow EA’s lead as well?