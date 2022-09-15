EA announces a kernel-level anti-cheat system for its PC games

- Advertisement -

Electronic Arts doesn't want cheaters in its games and has announced a new anti-cheat solution developed internally by its engineers. We will have to wait to see how the potential security and privacy problems that it entails are covered because will act at kernel level.

Called EA AntiCheat (EAAC), the distributor presents it as a “kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tampering solution”. It will debut at the end of the year in the new FIFA 23, but it will not be installed by default in all EA games. The company will evaluate case by case.

“PC cheat developers have moved more and more into the kernel, so we need specific protections to ensure fair play”explains Elise Murphy, Senior Director of Game Safety and Anti-Cheat at EA. “As gamers it’s important to us to ensure that any anti-cheat kernels included in our games act with a strong focus on the privacy and security of our gamers using a PC.”he emphasizes.

Criticism for privacy and security

The statement is required. Kernel-level anti-cheat systems have drawn criticism from privacy and security advocates, as the drivers used by these systems are so complex and run at such a high level that if there are any security issues, the developers have to be very quick to fix them because the user is sold. And in the past, speed has not been the norm.

EA says that kernel-level protection is “absolutely vital” for competitive games like FIFA 23, as existing cheats operate in that space. As the games run in normal user mode they cannot detect that tampering or cheating is taking place.

“Unfortunately, recent years have seen a huge increase in cheats and cheat techniques that operate in kernel mode, so the only reliable way to detect and block them is to have our anti-cheat system operating there.”explains Murphy.

The AntiCheat EA will run at the kernel level, but only when playing a title that includes this protection. The company ensures that the process will be closed once the game is done and data collection will be limited. “EAAC does not collect any information about users’ browsing history, apps that are not connected to EA games, or anything that is not directly related to cheat protection.”assures the executive.

It must be said that kernel-level anti-cheat systems are becoming more and more common. Activision released its own solution Ricochet custom in Call of Duty last year and other big Triple-A games often use them as well.

Privacy protection and security are a hot topic in these advanced systems. They are also not impossible to hack and they have not been without problems in the operation of the games. iD Software removed Denuvo Anti-Cheat from DOOM Eternal due to the havoc it was doing to an outstanding game. We will see the implementation of this EEAC.