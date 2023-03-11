E3 2023: Xbox confirms it will not be on the Showfloor of the event

Microsoft will not be in this year’s E3 showroom. In a statement to the international website IGN, the company stated that in support of digital E3, it will co-stream on June 11, but that it will not be present – ​​physically – at the annual fair.

Also during this week, the Redmond giant confirmed that it would make the Xbox Games Showcase on the aforementioned 11th and that it should share more details soon.