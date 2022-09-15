E-Reader: New Kindle will be sharper and more compact

The new gets a display and is lighter than the previous model. Amazon also promises more memory and longer battery life.

Amazon has unveiled a new base model of its Kindle e- for the first time in over three years. The new Kindle is lighter, sharper and more expensive than the previous model that went on sale in 2019. The basic model of the Kindle (2019) is currently available for 80 euros including advertising, while the new model is only available from 100 euros in black and blue.

After three years, the new Kindle is due for a major update: According to Amazon, it is the lightest and most Kindle to date. Like the more expensive Paperwhite model, the anti-glare 6-inch display of the new model has a pixel density of 300 ppi, significantly more than the 167 ppi of the previous model.

The battery of the new Kindle should now last six weeks and is charged via USB-C, while the previous model still had to be powered via micro-USB. Finally, the internal storage space has been doubled from 8 to 16 GB.

Kids variant for 120 euros

Parallel to the new Kindle, the Kids Edition of the e-reader will also be overhauled. The kids version is based on the new Kindle but comes with a child-friendly case and includes a one-year membership of Amazon Kids with access to over a thousand e-books. This kids version of the new Kindle costs 120 euros. The new Kindle models can be ordered from Amazon from September 13th and will be delivered from October 12th.

In the spring, Amazon cut store access for many older Kindle models. Users of the affected devices can no longer access the store and can therefore no longer download new e-books there. However, there is still the option of accessing the store from other end devices and downloading purchased titles on the affected devices.