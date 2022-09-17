E-patient file: Lauterbach demands rapid implementation of the opt-out procedure

In order to be able to use data from the electronic file better, the Federal Health Minister wants to have it converted quickly. One can learn from Israel.

On his trip to Israel, Health Minister Karl made it clear that “important functions” are currently not possible in the electronic patient file (ePA) because there is no simplified access to data for doctors and researchers, as reported by the Handelsblatt. Lauterbach therefore wants to rebuild and “improve” the ePA. This has been neglected in Germany since its “hour of birth”. In Tel Aviv, he praised the Israeli health organization that Germany could still learn something from them.

“We need the system where patient data can be used to improve care, but also to do research,” said Lauterbach, according to the Handelsblatt. “Some decisions weren’t good decisions because they were 100% safety decisions. […] We may even have to consider reversing the progress.” Lauterbach again urged more speed, since decisions are pending “that have to be made very quickly”. Just a few days ago, the BMG started planning a strategy process that includes everyone involved in the healthcare system target.

For the largest possible data pool desired by the Federal Ministry of Health, doctors, psychotherapists and others should be obliged to store the data of their patients in the file, reports the Handelsblatt. Accordingly, this decision should not be left to the patient. Questions related to data protection law should be “clarified as soon as possible,” says Bitmarck Managing Director Andreas Strausfeld. The IT company’s ePA is currently used by the majority of health insurance companies.

Opt-out procedures should be clarified “as soon as possible”.

In order to legally regulate an opt-out procedure, according to information from the Handelsblatt, talks are currently underway between the BMG and the Federal Data Protection Commissioner, the health insurance companies and Gematik. Lauterbach already announced the opt-out procedure for the EHR at the 126th Doctors’ Day in May. Anyone who is not interested in an electronic patient file must object to it. How exactly the opt-out procedure will be implemented and which functions can be objected to is still unclear.

Gematik Managing Director Markus Leyck Dieken recently spoke out against end-to-end encryption of data in connection with the e-prescription because it would then not be available for research. Data protection and health insurance companies, on the other hand, consider it important to encrypt the data.

More features for the EHR

In the future there will be, among other things, a TI Messenger (TIM) connected to the health network, which could be based on Matrix. How the patients will then be connected to the service is not yet clear. In addition, users should be able to release their data for research purposes in mid-2023 and also transfer them from digital health applications (DiGAs) to the ePA. The electronic medication plan (eMP) should also be able to be stored in the ePA in the future.

Since 2021, the statutory health insurance companies have had to provide their insured with an ePA. The functions are currently very limited, but new ones are constantly being added – most recently, for example, the maternity pass.

