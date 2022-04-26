Tech News

E Ink Gallery 3 improves color electronic ink with its new generation

By: Brian Adam

More and more people continue to abandon the physical format of books for their digital versions. And it is that with the continuous improvements of electronic readers and electronic ink screens, it is becoming easier to emulate not only black and white sheets, but even color images, as it shows us. the latest version of E Ink Gallery technology.

And it is that the company of the same name has just presented its new E Ink Gallery 3, the next generation of color screens for electronic readers with compatibility with a full range of colors, capable of independently reproducing cyan, magenta, yellow and white particles in each pixel; focusing on improving two main aspects of digital readers: refresh time and resolution.

As they advance from E Ink, Gallery 3 based displays will be able to update black and white colors in 350 millisecondsall colors in fast mode in 500 milliseconds, standard mode between 750 and 1000 milliseconds, and HD color mode in 1500 milliseconds (1.5 seconds). Figures that undoubtedly represent a significant improvement compared to the first generation of E Ink Gallery, which took up to 10 seconds to update in its best color mode.

As for resolution, Gallery 3 doubles the pixel density from 150 PPI to 300 PPI, providing sharper text and better image quality. Additionally, the screens will offer a new ComfortGaze front light with reduced blue light emissions for better reading comfort. Lastly, these E Ink Gallery 3 displays will feature improved support for stylus input, reduced to a 30ms delay for black and white, in addition to several other colors.

Lastly, these E Ink displays will also feature other attractive qualities such as flexibility and consistency, being compatible for use in folding and rolling devices. And it is that according to the shared data, the company has invested more than 100 million dollars in the research and development of Gallery 3, and plans to exhibit this technology at the California Display Week, which will take place next May 10, 2022.

Brian Adam
