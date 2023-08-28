Dyson presents a new type of vacuum cleaner – it can do more than you think

Dyson has launched its latest product today, August 21st: the Dyson V15s Detect Submarine . With a motto that promises “powerful, thorough cleaning”, the multifunctional device is ready to take the market by storm. It is available now for 949 euros.

Dyson V15s with optimal wet cleaning

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine offers a multifunctional design optimized for both wet and dry cleaning. Here are some of its key features:

Weight : At only 2.7 kg (empty water tank 3.8 kg, full water tank 4.1 kg) it is light and easy to handle.

Charge Time & Runtime : 3.5 hour charge provides up to 60 minutes of continuous runtime.

Technology : With 14 cyclones and a suction power of 240 AW, it offers highly efficient filtration and powerful cleaning.

Capacity : The dirty water tank has a capacity of 360 ml and the water tank has a capacity of 300 ml.

The hair nozzle of the V15s also effortlessly picks up long (animal) hair, while the Submarine wet roller head offers optimal wet cleaning. Dyson itself recommends replacing the wet roller every six months to ensure the best possible performance. The device is specially programmed to intelligently switch between wet and dry cleaning. This means it is not compatible with other Dyson models.

Regular maintenance is easy, with instructions for washing the wet roller and cleaning the waste bin. Hygiene is ensured by properly cleaning the wet roller with standard household antibacterial cleaning agents.

The Dyson V15s Detect Submarine is a breakthrough innovation in cleaning technology. With its unique combination of dry and wet cleaning capabilities, it is an attractive choice for those looking for a thorough and versatile solution. Priced at €949, the vacuum embodies the quality and efficiency Dyson is known for.