Dyson Outsize+ on sale: Save $250

SAVE $250: As of June 1, the Dyson Outsize+ vacuum(opens in a new tab) is on sale for $699.99, or 26% off the original $949.99 retail price. Find it at Amazon(opens in a new tab) and at Dyson(opens in a new tab).

A deal on one of Dyson’s most powerful, long-running, technology-loaded vacuums is here, just in time for your big summer clean. The Outsize+(opens in a new tab) detangles hair, has a bigger bin than the V15 Detect model, and comes equipped with a laser that illuminates all that sneaky, microscopic dust. Your newly glistening floors will thank you for the purchase.

As of June 1, the Dyson Outsize+ is on sale(opens in a new tab) at Amazon(opens in a new tab) and Dyson(opens in a new tab) for $699.99, down from $949.99. That’s a markdown of $250 (26% off of the original price) and the lowest price(opens in a new tab) we’ve seen on this model. For reference, the comparative V15 Detect(opens in a new tab) currently sells for $642.94 at Amazon, but it has half of the Outsize+’s run time and 120 versus 220 air watts of suction power. If you need big suction power and a big dustbin to match, this one’s for you.

As if lasers, mighty suction, and applause-worthy battery life aren’t enough, the Outsize+ also boasts a hair screw tool that picks up dog (and human) hair, six-layer filtration, and a Digital Motorbar XL cleaner head that’s 25% wider than what the V15 Detect has. The Outsize+, regardless of its monicker, is still lightweight (only one pound heavier than its V15 Detect cousin) and designed with ease of use in mind. Lift it in one easy motion from a wall dock, quickly empty out the bin’s contents with the “point and shoot” feature, and change between its two battery packs with the press of a button.

Note though that if 7.9 pounds is not light enough for you, Dyson’s other products like the 5.2-pound V12 Detect Slim(opens in a new tab) (which we reviewed and loved) and 5.6-pound V8(opens in a new tab) cordless vacuums might be better alternatives — without costing a very literal arm and leg.