Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Review: a new empire to conquer

In recent years, the musou genre has made some surprising steps forward. Licensed titles such as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, ONE PIECE: Pirate Warriors 4 or the unrivaled Persona 5 Strikers (by the way, here is our review of Persona 5 Strikers) have shown the hitherto unexpressed potential of the aforementioned genre, ferrying it towards new horizons. It is almost paradoxical that the one punctually unable to evolve is precisely the main series of the Omega Force franchise, that is, the one from which it all began.

Four years after the reboot fiasco recorded by Dynasty Warriors 9 – a title that collapsed under the weight of its own ambitions – and even seven years from the previous exponent of the “Empires” vein, Koei Tecmo Games is back to tell us once again the most famous stories occurred in the Three Kingdoms period. Just a pity that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is nothing more than the usual and forgettable “more of the same”.

Unify China under one banner

Before going into the analysis of the new Dynasty Warriors we would like to explain the difference between a normal episode of the main saga and one belonging to the Empires vein.

Where the former push the players to take on the role of the leaders of the famous Three Kingdoms novel and to relive the events that occurred in China between 184 and 280 approximately in chronological order, the Empires, on the other hand, represent a political and managerial digression in which the frenetic action that distinguishes the typical formula of a musou gives way to a marked strategic component. In the Empires, in fact, the aim is absolutely not to retrace the heroic deeds of Zhao Yun, Guan Yu and the other iconic faces of the brand, but to choose a general among the almost one hundred available and start the conquest of China. Once one of the ten playable scenarios is selected, the user is then given the freedom to reshape the course of events at will, which at least in this case are not binding at all. Not for nothing, in the so-called Conquest of the Empires mode it is possible to impersonate both any of the many officers on the roster and a customized avatar suitably created using an editor full of options.

Regardless of whether you decide to play the lord of a fiefdom or one of his precious advisors, almost the entire Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires campaign takes place within a hall where the player is constantly called to plan their moves: of course , from time to time it becomes necessary to take up arms to invade a neighboring state or defend an area already conquered, but most of the experience is actually lived away from the battlefields.

If every semester a local squire and his council of war must establish the objectives to be pursued in the immediate futureeach month the user has the right to perform a single action among the many available to him: depending on the situation, this can for example devote himself to internal affairs and spend an entire shift to raise funds or collect rations with which to feed the army, take care of military affairs to improve the defenses of the various terrains and resort to the constituency to replace fallen soldiers, or perhaps engage in diplomacy to ally with a neighboring state and even bribe some enemy officers.

A series of management aspects that influence not only the resources available and the war value of the troops, but also the moral parameters of the controlled character and the mood of the NPCs, which depending on the policy adopted and the bond established they may decide to swear allegiance to him or turn their backs on him at the least opportune moment.

Between walks designed to strengthen the harmony with allies and at the same time recruit as many wandering officers as possible, absolutely essential for replenishing the defenses of the subjugated areas, and war councils aimed at accumulating enough gold with which to finance the attacks, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires it therefore leaves no aspect related to the management and organization of a kingdom to chanceand at least initially it also appears engaging.

As the hours go by, however, the limit represented by that single action that can be performed within a month becomes more and more oppressive, especially when attacks by neighboring fiefdoms or the direct consequences of a clash end up tread the player’s hand and deprive him of the effective possibility of choosing how to spend the precious turn in progress. As a result, a few hours are enough to realize how much the management component tends to become irremediably monotonous and irritating.

Besieged by boredom

If the battles of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires broadly adopt the usual playful formula of the genre, thus placing a single warrior against several thousand more or less equal opponents to be thrown down to the sound of combo, however, we must recognize the Omega Force guys the merit of having even tried to differentiate their performance a little.

While in normal musou it is enough to conquer the sectors, make your way up to the boss at the end of the mission and storm him with combos until he regrets being born, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires puts on the plate some new mechanics and related to the siege of fiefs. In the event that the user invades a nearby kingdom, during the missions it is imperative to pay the utmost attention to the various objectives and ideas suggested by the subordinates, which based on the context involve the use of rams, catapults, elemental spells and any another expedient may be useful to sow chaos among the enemy ranks, capture rival officers and break through the gates of besieged fortresses, so as to face the local general and settle the scores once and for all. On the contrary, if the player has the duty to protect one of his possessions, it is sufficient to give orders to the leaders lined up in the field and to set up a defense capable of slowing down the advance of the enemies as much as possible, so as to be able to eliminate personally and more calmly. the most dangerous and fastest units.

Thanks to the aforementioned solutions and the introduction of the so-called “secret plans”, that is the tactics established at the table even before going out into the open and which alter the behavior of the troops deployed, the fights take on a flavor that is actually different from the usual one, but of which you get tired damn soon. Also because, compared to what has been seen in the most recent licensed musou, the combat system of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires it does not present equally valid variations and able to keep the repetitiveness that has always plagued the genre at a safe distance.

Blunt blades

We took on Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, using the graphics mode that at least on paper promises a smooth and 60 FPS experience. However, where the flagship Microsoft retains the aforementioned even in the most agitated situations, at the moment on PS5 there are some noticeable and inexplicable drops, which we hope will be resolved as soon as possible with a corrective patch. Among other things, in Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires even a very marked pop-up effect of the enemies is back, which on the contrary in Samurai Warriors 5 had almost disappeared.

As if the technical component was not already dated enough, during our test we noticed with great disappointment that Omega Force has recycled several assets from Dynasty Warriors 9 (here you can find the review of Dynasty Warriors 9), such as the polygonal models of some officers and even some introductory cutscenes. If on the one hand we realize that recreating hundreds of leaders from scratch would have required a superhuman productive effort, on the other hand we cannot help but think that the studio should have at least revised the animations, which are still too woody and unnatural today.