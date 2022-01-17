Dynamic Lock or how to lock a Windows 11 PC using a mobile

The windows 11 dynamic lock (DynamicLock) is one of the new features that Microsoft incorporated into its new operating system and guarantees that no other user manages your personal computer without permission, simply using your smartphone.

Did you know that Windows 11 can detect and lock your PC after a few minutes of inactivity? The new feature DynamicLock automatically locks a computer when you are not present at the desk. All you have to do is pair an Android device with your PC via Bluetooth and complete the setup to get it working.

How Windows 11 Dynamic Lock works

Dynamic Lock works by determining the RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) value of a Bluetooth-paired device such as a smartphone. If the paired device moves away from the device (out of range), Windows 11 will detect it and lock the system.

To be able to use DynamicLock, you need to pair an Android device with your PC. In theory, it could also work with an iPhone, but tests have not shown it to be as reliable. We tell you how the process is done.

Pair the Android mobile with your PC

Activate the Bluetooth connection on the smartphone and on the PC.

On the PC, access the general tool Settings > Bluetooth and devices.

Click on add device.

Add your smartphone, “S21 de Jr” in the example.

In a few seconds you should be connected.

Set up Windows 11 dynamic lock

Go to PC Settings, Accounts section.

Click Login Options and scroll down to dynamic lock.

Expand the section and check the box for “Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you’re away”.

Windows 11 will show your Android phone as the paired device. Close the configuration. All ready.

Once activated and to test this function, take your smartphone out of Bluetooth range and you will see how your PC is automatically blocked. When you return, the mobile will re-pair with the PC, you can log in and continue working.

It works correctly, although it may take a while to block the PC once it is not connected to the mobile (about 30 seconds). Obviously, it cannot be the preferred method of choice for secure logins, since biometric authentication systems with Windows Hello (fingerprint scanners or cameras), are faster and more secure.

However, Dynamic Lock is a useful security feature for those users or workers who often they forget to lock the PC when they get up from their desk and they leave the dependency where the personal computer is. There are other blocking methods, but this one doesn’t work badly at all, it’s automatic, it can be started simply with a mobile and it depends on it, so it will be really difficult for a third party to access your computer without your consent.