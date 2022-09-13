Dynamic Island: First only for Apple, other apps will have to wait

on the iPhone 14 Pro is initially reserved for itself. But there is information as to when third-party apps can also use the new ad.

Apple’s optical gimmick with the new front camera cut-out of the iPhone 14 Pro models is apparently initially reserved for the manufacturer himself in the software. Developers of third-party apps do not yet have an API that they can use to fill the dynamic display. And in Apple’s developer forum you can read that this will only be possible later in the year (“later this year”).

- Advertisement -

With Dynamic Island, Apple makes a virtue out of necessity. The sensors for Face ID and the front camera, which are now located in a large pill-shaped recess in the screen, form the basis for a dynamic display. Among other things, this can provide information about apps running in the background, such as a music player, an active phone call or the charge level of connected AirPods.

App developers are already asking for it

This new form of display, for which Apple came up with a creative name, was one of the most talked about topics at Apple’s September 7 event. And consequently, many app developers are also interested in considering Dynamic Island in their apps. There is currently nothing to be found on Apple’s developer page – and that will probably remain the case at least until the release of iOS 16 and the delivery of the new iPhones.

An Apple Developer Tools engineer has now responded to a question on the official developer forums regarding the availability of Dynamic Island APIs. The new display is apparently linked to the Live Activities that Apple presented together with iOS 16 at the WWDC developer conference in early June. Live activities enable dynamic display and notifications on the lock screen, for example to keep track of current sports results. These are part of the new lock screen and are actually shown below. The Dynamic Island, on the other hand, is located at the top of the screen and is displayed in different sizes. However, there are many similarities, and all of the examples Apple has shown of using the display so far suggest that it’s Live Activities.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, developers have already been able to try out the API in its original form in beta versions 4 and 5. However, Apple immediately promised that the function would not appear with iOS 16, but only later.

Successfully kept secret

The later release of the API could be a result of Apple first introducing Dynamic Island and not wanting to give any telltale hints, especially during the beta phase. Because some experts take a close look at Apple’s operating systems every time there are new versions, to see whether there are any traces of upcoming products or features to be discovered. In fact, with Dynamic Island, Apple managed to keep the function secret until the event. By the way: In the developer documentation for Live Activities, Apple expressly states that these only exist for the iPhone. For now, at least, there would be no software basis for Dynamic Island on the iPad.