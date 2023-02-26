5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsDying Light 2's head programmer replaced 50,000 ledges with a magical one

Dying Light 2’s head programmer replaced 50,000 ledges with a magical one

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
x7hshzkcgqtiqqgu2qmtcw 1200 80.jpg
x7hshzkcgqtiqqgu2qmtcw 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

“To be honest, the most obvious solution to a lot of zombie-related problems is just to run away”, Dying Light’s franchise director Tymon Smektala says. “Maybe save your weapon. You don’t have to win every fight because they’re everywhere”. 

That is certainly the case in Dying Light 2; stuck in a high-rise city where every street is filled with these fumbling creatures, and with weapons in short supply, you don’t want to waste a perfectly good hammer on just any old face-eating monster.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.