Dying Light 2 PC Requirements: You are going to need a lot of power to activate ray tracing

Dying Light 2 is one of the triple A games that has suffered the most delays in recent years, and this has meant that its development has been adjusted to the situation at all times. In this sense, one of the most important changes that Techland introduced, at a technical level, was the NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing support, two very important novelties that, obviously, have significantly affected the requirements of the game that were originally going to be lower.

The implementation that Techland has made of ray tracing in Dying Light 2 is simply spectacular, but this has a clear counterpart, and that is to be able to play it with said technology applied to shadows, reflections and lighting we are going to need a very powerful PC, so much so that, as we see in the attached image, only from an RTX 2070 will it be possible to enjoy an acceptable experience in 1080p. Yes, at 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

I am not entertaining you anymore, we are going to break down in detail the Dying Light 2 requirements, and we are commenting on them as we go so that you do not have any doubts. Remember that these types of listings are always a rough estimate, and that sometimes the game may end up working well even with lower settings, but the opposite can also happen.

Dying Light 2 minimum requirements

Windows 7.

Intel Core i3-9100 processor (quad-core, four-thread) or Ryzen 3 2300X (four-core, four-thread).

8 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 560 with 4GB of VRAM.

60 GB of free space.

With that configuration, we will be able to play it in low quality, with 1080p resolution and keep 30 FPS. There are no serious errors in the equivalences, although the GTX 1050 Ti usually performs, almost always, better than the 4GB RX 560, and it plays more in the league of the GTX 1050.

Dying Light 2 Recommended Requirements Without Ray Tracing

Windows 10.

Intel Core i5-8600K processor (six cores, six threads) or Ryzen 5 3600X (six cores, twelve threads).

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX Vega 56 with 6GB-8GB of VRAM.

60 GB of free space on an SSD.

If we meet these requirements, we can play Dying Light 2 in 1080p and high quality, maintaining 60 FPS. The RTX 2060 is above the Radeon RX Vega 56, and its actual equivalent is the RX Vega 64. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 3600X also has more threads than the Core i5-8600K. The correct equivalency would be a Ryzen 5 3500X.

Dying Light 2 minimum requirements with ray tracing

Windows 10.

Intel Core i5-8600K processor (six cores, six threads) or Ryzen 5 3600X (six cores, twelve threads).

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce RTX 2070.

60 GB of free space on an SSD.

With that configuration we will be able to play in 1080p, high quality and ray tracing in low at 30 FPS. They don’t give any AMD alternatives to the RTX 2070. The closest thing would be the Radeon RX 6600 XT in rasterization, but in ray tracing the closest would be an RX 6700 XT, as we saw in this equivalency guide.

Recommended Requirements for Dying Light 2 with Ray Tracing

Windows 10.

Intel Core i5-8600K processor (six cores, six threads) or Ryzen 7 3700X (eight cores, sixteen threads).

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce RTX 3080.

60 GB of free space on an SSD.

If we reach this level, we can play Dying Light 2 in 1080p with high quality, high ray tracing and keep 60 FPS. There is a huge error in the CPU equivalence, since the Intel Core i5-8600K is maintained by the Intel side, so the correct thing would be a Ryzen 5 3500X. Again, they do not give AMD GPU equivalency, but in ray traced performance the Sunnyvale signature does not have a real equivalent, since the RX 6900 XT is inferior to the RTX 3080 working with this technology.