DxOMark: 14″ MacBook Pro and 13″ Air top rankings in new site protocol

- Advertisement -

You macbooks pro in 14 inches It is air in 13″ are the new leaders of DxOMark in the notebook category. This result came through the new device evaluation protocol in this sector. In addition to the apple models, the site also published reviews of several other devices.

macbook pro 14″

In general, the method takes into account three aspects at the time of analysis: camera, display and audio. That said, the Cupertino giant’s Pro model received 147 points in its assessment as a whole. In separate questions, the camera scored 135 points, while the panel scored 147 points and the audio got 148 points. The tests conducted by the portal place the products under conditions that test performance in audio quality, while the camera is evaluated in video calls, for example. In this sense, the notebook ended up receiving the highest score in video calls and also in the music and video test. - Advertisement -

macbook air 13″

In this case, the result was an overall score of 139, enough for the device to be positioned in second place in the DxOMark ranking. In the camera, he scored 121 points, while the display item had 140 points for the device. Audio, in turn, scored 140 points. The snake game returns renewed giving you the chance to win cryptocurrencies Either way, these reviews left Apple’s two MacBooks a bit far behind their competitors. Some of the other products that make up the list include the Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Pro 5G It is Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11which scored 127 points.