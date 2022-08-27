Duolingo starts working in areas other than languages ​​for the first time

became popular for offering language lessons through its website and app. Now, the idea is to start offering other subjects as well, starting with mathematics. In addition, there is also a section dedicated to exercises for the user’s brain. This is one more of the actions that the company has been applying with a focus on learning. Previously, she launched an app that aims to teach children to read and write. In fact, the new types of courses available are ideal for this same age group.

The new area will have a dedicated app and its content will be for teaching children at the elementary level of the school. Likewise, the new app will have short classes, as already happens in the main application. As for brain exercises, your focus will be on people aged 13 and over. - Advertisement - The goal is for each student to be able to stimulate their quick thinking skills on a daily basis. At , the name of the app will be Duolingo Math and it still doesn’t have a release date in stores. However, you’ll know everything as soon as it’s available for download.

areas-other-than- -​​for-the.jpeg" width="660" height="496">



The news about Duolingo doesn’t stop and the company will add the Zulu language to the learning catalog. Currently, the language is the most widely spoken in South Africa and the company’s idea with this addition is to stimulate the study and cultural awareness of languages ​​that are not as widely spoken around the world. Even the languages ​​of fiction are not left out of the app, so expanding your actions in this way is not surprising. LG Q92: a new contender in the mid-range with 5G connectivity and stereo sound The main app is available for download from both the App Store and Google Play Store.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

