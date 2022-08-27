Duolingo begins to make its math learning platform a reality

, one of the most important s for online language , is today celebrating its annual Duocon event, in which it is exposing all the improvements and new features they are working on and that users will soon see available .

One of the most striking aspects of this year’s program is the presentation of its new platform focused on online mathematics learning, Duolingo Math, which will make the company stop focusing exclusively on language learning, despite the fact that it also it will be adding more languages ​​along the way, the next being Zulu, of African origin.



A complex challenge to face

- Advertisement -

Duolingo Math already has its web page enabled so that those interested can become the first to be part of the beta program, upon invitation, although it is already warned from it that it will only be available to teach third grade mathematics on iPhones and iPads, for now.

Duolingo Math will offer, on the one hand, math lessons for elementary school children, with its usual gamification component that allows for more fun learning, and, on the other hand, training for people over 13 years of age in mathematical skills and everyday thoughts.

In this way, Duolingo to realize its interest in launching a platform specialized in learning mathematics, about which Luis von Ahn, CEO of the company, had already been making some progress in a series of interviews during the past year. .

In an interview with the BBC last October, he made it clear that it was not as easy to make such a platform compared to language learning, and he hopes that his new math-oriented platform will catch the attention of the children.

- Advertisement -

Those interested in the content of this year’s Duocon event program will have it available on the event website.

Link: Duolingo Math