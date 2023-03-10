Duolingo announces playlists on Spotify to help with learning English, Spanish and Korean

the educational app Duolingo announced the creation of some playlists on the Spotify streaming platform to help users learn in six languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Korean. According to Duolingo, the English playlist features 85 songs ranging from classic bands like The Beatles to pop divas like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Adele. The Spanish list features 88 tracks from popular artists such as Shakira, Juanes and Bad Bunny.





In turn, the French playlist selected romantic classics by Édith Piaf, Charles Aznavour and Carla Bruni, while the Korean playlist brings, of course, many K-Pop idols, including well-known BTS and Black Pink for those interested. - Advertisement - The platform highlighted that listening to music in the language being learned is an exceptional tool, as it is accessible to people of all age groups, and can be done from anywhere to facilitate the study of a new language.

In addition, music says a lot about the culture of a country, from its history to what is currently happening in a particular nation, and makes one learn accents, expressions and slang that are being used at the moment. Consumer Week: see which products are most desired by consumers “We know the importance of including hobbies and personal tastes when studying a language. I, for example, when I was a teenager, was a big fan of the Swedish duo Roxette, and it was by translating the lyrics of the songs they sang that I started to learn English, which motivated me to deepen my study of the language”, commented Duolingo’s marketing director in Europe, Analigia Martins. All playlists are available on Duolingo’s profile on Spotify, as well as the podcast created exclusively for Europeians “Histórias em Inglês”.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

