Duolingo and Apple teach Math

it can be said that it is an open capital company.

It was founded in 2011 to transform the current education scheme and be able to reach more people regardless of their economic or social level, with the sole objective of teaching without limitations and in real time.

It is an online language study platform known for its easy-to-use interactive application and eye-catching owl logo, they are working on new products to add to their growing offer.

The math app commemorates its annual event today Duocon to expose all the improvements and novelties that are being worked on for their rapid and immediate adoption by users.

One of the most outstanding features of this year’s fair is the launch of Duolingo Matha new online learning platform with which the company will put aside the focus solely on language learning and progressively include more languages.

will also update Duolingo Y Duolingo ABC for children. Updates contain a new “path” that shows the user’s progress in each lesson.

As the name suggests, Duolingo Math It helps people, especially children, to learn and improve their mathematical skills in a dynamic and intuitive way.

To do this, it has published a job profile for a Ph.D. tutor in mathematics. The ad indicates that they want to focus on younger users and that a person with K-12 experience is preferred.

The new Duo Math It was first published last year in the Duocon 2021 by louis von ah, General manager of the company. Today, finally, the details have been released.

The platform provides lessons and exercises in the form of mini-games that challenge students. Although “mathematics can be recognized as a universal language”, the applications of the owl will go beyond language.

Why add math to the owl app?

The lessons are distributed in modules, so that users can choose for themselves what they want to learn and practice.

Louis von Ahn He expressed that the main idea of ​​the new application is to make the learning of basic mathematical concepts dynamic.

However, it does not limit the elaboration of more complex exercises in the future. And as if that weren’t enough, now users can also learn Zulu, a native language in South Africa.

lewis also commented that users will see how Duolingo improves its math applications and that the company intends to expand beyond language learning through future acquisitions.

Von Ahnreported in an interview that Duolingo you might consider acquiring a company “if there is another company that we think is doing a good job, has a similar mission to ours, and has a similar culture.”

Mathematics-focused educational technology companies include khan academy, Brilliant.org, photomath, numbered and the new acquisition of Symbolab.

As reported in Duo EC-1, von ah says that both he and his co-founder Severin Hacker they had always anticipated Duolingo as a math app, but ultimately they decided to transform it into a language learning app.

“I love math, but learning it is not profitable”commented von Ahn in a previous interview.

“I study mathematics to learn physics and become an engineer, but knowledge of English is directly related to better income opportunities in many countries around the world.”

The current users of the platform are disoriented by the idea of ​​incorporating mathematics, many approving comments and others not so much, but all of them are waiting for these new instruments.

The full video of Duocon 2022 is available in the official website of the virtual room of the green bird and also in Youtube.

In addition to the content about the news published today, there is also news about languages, children’s education among those and much more.

At this time, users who are motivated can already be placed on the application’s waiting list.

In the first instance, Duolingo Math will only be available in English for users of iPhone and iPad.

This converts Apple into an important partner and in the best platform for the company's applications.