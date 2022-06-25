HomeTech NewsGamingDune: Spice Wars launches multiplayer mode in early access

Dune: Spice Wars launches multiplayer mode in early access

By Brian Adam
Within the video game industry, one of the titles that drew great attention last year during the Game Awards was the presentation of Dune: Spice Warswhich left a pleasant first impression on those attending this event, looking like one of the adaptations with the greatest potential for Frank Herbert’s science fiction series.

All those people who have had the opportunity to play this game on Steam under early access, will now have the opportunity to invite their friends to participate in this adventure together.

This, after the developer recently Shiro Games made public the announcement of the release of an update to allow the multiplayer mode which will make you along with three other people have the possibility of setting up games of two against two or a battle royale.

Outlook.com now allows its use as the default client for sending and receiving emails

This is how the multiplayer mode of Dune: Spice Wars will allow players to enter this world through the eyes of Atreides, Harkonnens, Fremen and Smugglers.

So too, all open spaces in the game are filled with factions controlled by artificial intelligence whose behavior can be configured, so that the confrontation with them is easy or difficult.

And for those times when your friends aren’t available to play, the game will assign characters to take their places.

Also, in the same way as in the individual version, in this modality you will be able to configure the level of difficulty of the opposing characters, as well as other aspects related to the game such as the size of the map, the behavior manifested by the sandworms, among others.

Although the multiplayer mode is the main note in this update, there are other elements with which it is accompanied to optimize the user’s gaming experience, such as additional events and landsraad resolutions that will give your games a new focus.

Added to this, new regions have been assigned to the map to explore, also applying tweaks at the graphic level in the buildings.

If you are among the people who have not yet had the opportunity to take a look at Spice Wars, you can take advantage of it now, since it is available on the Steam page at a 20% discount.

