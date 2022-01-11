Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council pays tribute to Berkeley survivor Aoife Beary

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council paid tribute to Berkeley survivor Aoife Beary during their monthly meeting on Monday.

Aoife, from Blackrock, was left with life-changing injuries to her brain and organs after the accident in 2015. She passed away in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin on New Year’s Day after suffering a stroke.

Her funeral service was held last Friday in Foxrock where she was remembered as a ‘vibrant and brave’ woman who ‘didn’t let the accident define her’.

During Monday’s meeting, Councillor John Kennedy requested Aoife’s passing to be acknowledged by the Council.

He said: “I think we should acknowledge the passing of Aoife Beary, the Berkeley balcony survivor who passed away. I understand she lived in the Blackrock area and also has strong associations with Foxrock and also Cuala GAA so I think we should mark her passing and send our condolences to her family.”

Cathaoirleach Lettie McCarthy said: “Of course it was very sad. A young lady who came back from that accident showing amazing strength and resilience and it is heartbreaking for her family and her friends.”

Councillors held a minutes silence to mark Aoife’s passing.