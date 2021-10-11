Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown councillors vote against resumption of the Active Schools Travel programme

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown councillors voted against recommencing the Active Schools Travel programme in a crunch vote on Monday.

Councillors voted 26-13 against a motion to resume the programme after the entire project was postponed last month due to an element of the route in the Deansgrange area.

The Active Schools Travel programme was introduced by Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council last year and planned to build cycle lanes to cater for 65 schools in the area.

It plans for 25km of cycle track to be built along three different routes.

However, plans to turn the Deansgrange Road into a one way road for motorists to facilitate a cycle lane divided the local community.

Last month, councillors who were concerned about this plan brought a Section 140 to Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council management, compelling them to find a solution to the Deansgrange route that wouldn’t close off one direction of traffic.

This resulted in the council postponing the entire project for a “period of further engagement with stakeholders in relation to the Deansgrange route” with a report not due back until January 2022.

Subsequent to this, councillors Shay Brennan, Martha Fanning and Séafra Ó Faoláin submitted a Section 140 to the council to immediately recommence work on the routes.

Speaking before the vote, Cllr Brennan said: “I maintain that there is no valid reason to further delay this project.

“We have had extensive consultation already and at the end of this proposed trial we will have more consultation.

“I do not see the need for a third layer of consultation, especially when you consider what is at stake; the safety of thousands of school children.”

He added: “Those thousands of children who will enjoy the benefit, mentally and physically, of cycling to school, cannot vote.

“The next generation, facing a potential climate apocalypse in their lifetimes cannot yet vote either.

“But they are trusting their futures with their political leaders and on this occasion, on this issue, that is us.

“We need to stop thinking about who is lobbying us today, stop thinking about the next round of elections and right now take the bold step in doing what we all know is right for the children of this county.”

People Before Profit Councillor Melissa Halpin was among those who voted against the motion.

She said: “I won’t be supporting this motion. I am a cyclist and it’s my main mode of transport and I am, like pretty much everybody, in favour of safe cycle ways.

“But over the last two years I have really been concerned how traditional consultation has been bypassed under the guise of the Covid emergency and that the works are temporary.”

She added: “I haven’t seen anything this contentious on my email as a councillor in years. It is absolutely obvious that there is a big problem with the Deansgrange one way for the people of Deansgrange.”

The motion was defeated by 26 votes to 13.

