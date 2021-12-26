Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard and RNLI rescues two people during busy St Stephen’s Day

It was a busy St Stephen’s Day for the Irish Coast Guard as they were called out to Dun Laoghaire to rescue a person on a yacht and a person who fell near the marina.

Taking to social media, the Irish Coast Guard wrote: “Team tasked to assist National Ambulance Service (NAS) with a casualty on a yacht in Dun Laoghaire Marina. RNLI Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station ILb & Dublin Fire Brigade also attended. The casualty was treated on scene by ILb crew and staff from Marina until paramedics arrived.

“Casualty stretched by team to awaiting ambulance.”

However, while packing up, a member of the public alerted the team to someone who had fallen on the road near the marina.

“An ambulance was already called for by other members of the public but the Coast Guard team provided initial first aid treatment and care until they arrived. Casualty transported to hospital soon after. “

The Irish Coast Guard are reminding members of the public if they see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112 immediately or call VHF channel 16 and for the Coast Guard.