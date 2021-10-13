When you enter Instagram without having an account, we know that you will have some posts visible, but in a limited way. This forces us to log in to be able to enjoy the platform, although many people only want to consume content and remain anonymous. However, there is a service that will allow you to use Instagram without having an account.

Its name is Dumpor and through its interface you will be able to see stories and publications practically like a ghost.

So you can use Instagram without having an account

Sometimes the nature of many platforms conflict with the interests of users. For example, as we mentioned before, there are those who want to remain anonymous and to make it possible on social networks, we still have to create an account. That is why the service offered by Dumpor is so interesting, allowing you to use Instagram without the need to log in.

With its functions you can see the publications and stories of whoever you want, except if the account is private. In addition, it should be noted that it is a completely free option and does not require registration processes in the service.

Once you enter the website, you will receive a bar where you must put the name of the user, location or hashtag that you want to review on the social network and press Enter. Immediately, the results will be displayed and you will be able to see all the published material. It should also be noted that the site has an area where you can easily download videos and photos from Instagram.

Dumpor is an online service worth knowing if you need to review a profile completely anonymously. Its use is very simple and also allows you to save material from the platform, which is an excellent complement. If you want to enjoy Instagram without leaving a mark on the profiles, don’t hesitate to try Dampor.