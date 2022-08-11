Duinocoin: Realize environmentally friendly crypto mining on Arduino, ESP32 & Co

is not about profit. It can be used to mine coins with microcontrollers and construct friendly mining rigs. We show you how.

Bitcoin and other currencies are associated with constant ups and downs. All are traded, some are mined – and behind all this there is always a greed for profit, which often leads to the loss of savings. In addition, all the professional miners pollute the environment with their rigs. The fun of technology is often lost.

The Duinocoin wants to show that there is another way. A simple, environmentally friendly and centralized coin – without much claim to seriousness. With the Duinocoin you can enter the world of coins without greed for profit. You will learn how to program s and ESPs in C or work with Python on the PC. A mining rig including a stylish web front end can be built via an I²C connection of several microcontrollers. Thanks to the low energy requirements of the miners, you can even think about an inexpensive, solar-powered rig and protect the environment.

We explain the social principles behind the Duinocoin and how to start mining on the Arduino, ESP8266, ESP32 or PC. We also show how devices can be connected to form a mining rig and what the wallet, error messages and the dubious donation function of the Duinocoin are all about. And all this in a relaxed manner, without the usual crypto stress.