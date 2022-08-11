Duet Display now allows you to turn Portal devices into secondary displays

Meta Platforms changed its mind about the Portal smart , given the poor acceptance it had with the general public. For this reason, Portal devices became devices aimed at the world of remote work, now being reinforced in this area by being able to also be used as a secondary screen for a Windows or Mac desktop computer.

In this way, those who need a secondary screen for productivity needs, and have a Portal smart screen device, from today it is possible to use it as a secondary screen.



And this is thanks to Duet Display, an application specialized in turning devices, such as iPads, into secondary screens for the main desktop operating systems.

The most interesting thing is that in the case of Portal devices, the application is available for free, as CEO Rahul Dewan points out to Engadget.

More uses for Portal and at no added cost

In this sense, it will not be necessary to have a subscription or buy a license, you just have to download the application to use Portal as a second screen, either connected to the computer by cable or wirelessly.

Duet Display is available for download on Portal Plus in the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, and New Zealand, and while it is available for download on Portal Go in the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain and Italy.

However, the Duet Display application cannot be used while on a video call on the Portal Go or Portal Plus device, which is a somewhat logical limitation.

On the other hand, Meta is also launching the Portal Companion application for macOS, with which users can share their Mac screen during a video call, also including other possibilities during video calls.

Of course, this Meta application is now limited to being available in the US and UK markets, and it is possible that over time it may extend its availability to other territories.

More Info/Image Credit: Meta