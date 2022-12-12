Duel time! Xbox President Directly Attacks PlayStation

As we know, Microsoft is having to fight to get approval for the purchase of Activision Blizzard, mainly because of the barriers imposed by regulatory bodies in the US and the European Union. Sony has been the biggest opponent of this transaction, publicly expressing its concerns regarding the deal and going to great lengths to try to stop the merger from happening. This week, Phil Spencer, president of the Xbox division, got tired of maintaining the “good neighbor policy” and decided to go for a direct attack on the competitor.

During his participation in the Second Request podcast, the leader of Microsoft Gaming returned to talk about the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and the opposition of PlayStation. Spencer was clear that PlayStation is the main opposition they are facing in this business. Sony is trying to protect its dominance on consoles. They grow by making the Xbox smaller. Sony has a very different perspective on the industry than we do. They don’t release their games simultaneously on PC, they don’t put their games on services when they launch.

- Advertisement - The executive claims that Call of Duty is being used as an excuse by Sony to oppose the deal, just to maintain its dominance in consoles. The biggest console manufacturer in the world creating objections around a franchise that we already said will continue to be released on their platform. It’s a business that benefits consumers through choice and access.

Spencer also accused Sony of creating problems without any reason and without interest in the benefits for consumers. It is likely that this fight will gain new chapters, so we can only wait to find out how Sony will respond to these accusations. Do you think that Microsoft is right in the accusations made against Sony?

