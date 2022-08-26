DuckDuckGo releases beta version of its email service to the public

has released its privacy-focused service in beta to the . In case you didn’t know, the company is famous for creating a search engine that shows results without the same Google ads. There have even been rumors that Apple would be interested in buying the search engine. DuckDuckGo’s email service platform was in closed beta last year and users were only able to test the service if they were on the waitlist. Now, the open beta is available for anyone to know. At first, the idea is to protect your privacy without having to deal with email trackers.

At the end of 2021, the company even launched a function that prevents the tracking of applications on Android. So it's not the first time they're working on something along these lines. When it was still in closed beta, the new email service detected trackers in 85% of users' emails. DuckDuckGo revealed that it is possible to create disposable addresses with the new service, without any limits. In addition, there are no difficulties when deactivating one of them and this can be done at any time. Finally, the company continues to take more measures to protect users' emails.

