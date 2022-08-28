DuckDuckGo now allows you to protect your mail

- Advertisement -

It seems unbelievable but it has been more than a year since made public that it was working on a privacy solution for email and, simultaneously, opened a private beta in which any user who wanted to could sign up, but which ultimately access has been quite limited. Fortunately, it seems that the tests have gone well and, consequently, the company has finally opened DuckDuckGo Email ion to all users who wish to use it.

To protect the privacy of users, this service you to create an email address, but it is not an email account to use. Its function is to receive all messages that they reach the same remove all kinds of trackers of the original message for, once clean, rSend it to the email account that you have defined to this end. To guarantee security, DuckDuckGo indicates that this entire process takes place in memory, that is, the emails you receive will never be stored on their servers, since 100% of the operation is carried out in memory.

They also state something obvious but it is worth remembering, and that is that new trackers appear every day, something to which they try to respond as soon as possible, but prevents a 100% compromise of the filtering of these elements. In other words, the emails will arrive much cleaner than in their original version, but at some point a tracker may sneak in. In other words, it does not guarantee absolute cleanliness, but it does not stray too far from this point. Something even more valuable if we take into account that we are talking about a free service.

Using DuckDuckGo is really easy. you just have to download the DuckDuckGo privacy extension for your browser, access this url and, in it, follow the steps that it will indicate, which in reality are limited to configuring the email address @duck.com, choosing which email account you want to receive the emails processed by DuckDuckGo and voila, from that moment you can start using that address.

Additionally, DuckDuckGo also offers you the possibility to create single use addresses, something especially practical if you have to register on a website that generates mistrust. That way, the identity of your real email addresses will be protected, quickly and easily. To get one of these single-use addresses, you just have to open the extension menu and click on Create new Duck Address.