Apps

Tech News DuckDuckGo: New more private and independent browser for Mac

Safari is a very good web browser for Macs, iPhones, and other devices in the Apple ecosystem. It is so good basically because the software has been created with the hardware architecture in mind, that is, it has been created to be 100% compatible. But that doesn’t mean it’s the best. There really are no better browsers, they all have something better than the others. But if you are interested in privacy and speed, DuckDuckGo is your choice especially now that they want to launch a new and independent version that will be spectacular, at least on paper. I have been an Apple user for as long as I can remember (and I have money to afford certain gadgets from the company). One of the reasons why I opted for Mac and iPhone (the rest came only lol), was because of the ability to manage privacy. My data is mine and I like to think that I have some control over what companies do over them.

That is why one of my browsers that I usually use is DuckDuckGo. Because he respects privacy and I know he does his best not to track me. Safari or rather iCloud has incorporated something similar and prevents data from being shared without me. consent. The best thing is that both one and the other are constantly updated to give the best of themselves.

DuckDuckGo is carrying out a remodeling of its browser to incorporate a new way of working especially on Macs. Where it is needed most. It is about incorporating a new technology that helps lThe information we seek remains in our terminals and not in that of others.

In a blog post from CEO Gabriel Weinberg, The desktop browser is said to be similar to the DuckDuckGo app for iPhone and iPad, allowing users to easily control their privacy settings and information. It says the app will forgo “complicated settings” and “misleading warnings.” All in favor of a “Strong privacy protection that works by default for search, browsing, email.”

Apart from that, the great news is that the browser will be totally new. Will no longer be based on Chromium or similar third-party applications. It is being built around the rendering engines provided by the operating system. That eliminates much of the noise that accumulates over the years.