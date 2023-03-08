DuckDuckGo launches its own ChatGPT-powered search engine, DuckAssist

DuckDuckGo released a beta version of an AI search tool powered by ChatGPT called DuckAssist. The browser added ChatGPT’s language analysis feature to generate responses pulled from Wikipedia and related sources, matching its own privacy-focused search engine.

this news is now available for free in the DuckDuckGo browser apps for phones and computers, as well as in the company’s browser extension starting this Wednesday (8).

It is worth mentioning that, going against the investment of large companies, DuckAssist is not a chatbot, but it suggests an automatic response when it recognizes a search term that it can answer. When an AI-based answer is available, a magic wand icon will be available with an “Ask Me” button in the search results. However, the company says that DuckAssist is still in beta, so it might not show up as often yet.