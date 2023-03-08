DuckDuckGo launches its own ChatGPT-powered search engine, DuckAssist

DuckDuckGo released a beta version of an AI search tool powered by ChatGPT called DuckAssist. The browser added ChatGPT’s language analysis feature to generate responses pulled from Wikipedia and related sources, matching its own privacy-focused search engine.
this news is now available for free in the DuckDuckGo browser apps for phones and computers, as well as in the company’s browser extension starting this Wednesday (8).
It is worth mentioning that, going against the investment of large companies, DuckAssist is not a chatbot, but it suggests an automatic response when it recognizes a search term that it can answer. When an AI-based answer is available, a magic wand icon will be available with an “Ask Me” button in the search results. However, the company says that DuckAssist is still in beta, so it might not show up as often yet.
The company says that limiting the data source to Wikipedia will help avoid some bugs present in recently launched chatbots, such as Bing Chat, which revealed its secret internal code name, used racial slurs, insulted users and gave a long list of responses usually unbalanced.
DuckDuckGo reinforces that DuckAssist does not collect personal information or require a login, as well as the company’s other tools. User search and browsing history remain anonymous in all data shared with OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, the company’s partner in this project.
This is just one of several AI-enabled tools that are in the works, the company says. If the beta test goes well, the intention is to release the tool to everyone who uses the search tool on the DuckDuckGo website as well. To do this quality control, there will be an anonymous feedback link next to all AI-generated responses for the user to review how the assistant helped or not.