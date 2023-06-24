DuckDuckGo launches browser for Windows that promises to block YouTube ads

- Advertisement -

DuckDuckGo announced, last Thursday (22), the launch of its first browser for Windows. The application is already available in beta to rival other solutions that promise to focus on privacy for users, such as Vivaldi, in addition to trying to grab a market share from Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. While it’s no stranger to the internet, having had modest success with its private search engine and eventually releasing its first browser for Android, iOS and Mac, DuckDuckGo will now be available to Windows users with a variety of promises of security, privacy and display of ads.

One of the functions present in the new browser is the Duck Player, a Proprietary player that removes ads from YouTube videos, while retaining the familiar Google platform user interface and controls. The company claims that this tool prevents watched content from interfering with recommendations. - Advertisement - DuckDuckGo highlights its system that blocks hidden trackers from sites that manage user data, such as Google and Facebook. In addition, the company talks about smarter encryption to ensure that the pages you visit are protected. This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

Another interesting tool is the manager of pop-ups that ask for permission to use cookies. The browser automatically selects the most private settings — that is, those that allow only the cookies necessary to use the site — and hides the pop-up message that is “floating” in the center or bottom of the screen from rival browsers. There is a feature called “Fire Button”, in free translation (the browser is not yet available in Portuguese), which allows you to delete all browsing data stored during the session. To prevent certain addresses from being removed from the history, it is possible to define which URLs you want to be “fireproof”.

DuckDuckGo will also offer a function to hide your email address when registering on a website. The browser assigns a unique address with “@duck.com”. - Advertisement -

The company points out that the browser does not yet support extensions, therefore, made a point of embedding the functionality of the most popular items — ad blocker and login manager — directly into the browser. The expectation is that, over the next few months, several improvements will be implemented in DuckDuckGo for Windows. To download the beta version of DuckDuckGo for Windows, click here.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, # size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px; } }

