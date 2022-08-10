DuckDuckGo browser announces changes with Microsoft to maintain privacy

Duck Duck Go was unable to block some of these trackers on iOS and Android devices. (Duck Duck Go)



Duck Duck Go, the known for securing users privacy avoiding the analysis of your information and presenting personalized advertising, you will also block the ‘trackers’ of microsoft on third-party websites to ensure compliance with what is offered by your service.

The decision was made by its CEO, Gabriel Weinbergafter a cybersecurity expert named Jacob Edwards claimed that Duck Duck Go was not capable of blocking some of these ‘trackers’ on devices iOS and android despite the browser’s proprietary Tracker Radar app being advertised as a way to “automatically block third-party trackers lurking on websites.”

According to Weinberg, this failure was due to an agreement signed between his company and microsoft to prevent some of your code from being throttled entirely on third-party websites. He also stated that the company is already working on improvements to resolve the problem.

Microsoft commands will be blocked

In its most recent blog post, titled “More Privacy and Transparency for Duck Duck Go Web Tracking Protections,” the browser indicated that it will expand its blocking tracking commands to include Microsoft in Google apps. Play Store and App Storein addition to its extensions for other browsers such as Chrome, firefoxSafari, Microsoft Edge and Opera.

For its part, Microsoft’s ‘Scripts’ were not embedded in the Applications or the search engine because, even before this inconvenience occurred, they were already blocking third-party cookies.

“This update means we are now doing a lot more to block trackers than most other browsers”, they indicate.

Advertising on DuckDuckGo

On the other hand, regarding the advertisements shown in Duck Duck Goit is reported that this is done in collaboration with Microsoft, but that viewing and interaction with them is anonymous, as there is a commitment not to create user profiles.

Microsoft Advertising does not associate Duck Duck Go ad-click behavior with a user profile, depending on the browser. (Duck Duck Go)

“When you click on an advertisement provided by Microsoft that appears on Duck Duck Go, Microsoft Advertising does not associate your ad-click behavior with a user profile. It also does not store or share that information other than for accounting purposes, ”the publication informs.

The company notes that if an advertiser wants to assess whether in-browser advertising drives sales, Microsoft Advertising uses ‘scripts’ with domain ‘bat.bing.com‘ and if you want to detect conversions from an ad, Duck Duck Go’s security solution will block the requests.

To replace this advertising system and depend on the ‘bat.bing.com’ domain, the company has ensured that it began working on a new architecture just like other browsers such as Safariwhich has a Private Click Measurement (PCM), or firefox through Interoperable Private Attribution (IPA).

Duck Duck Go reported that it made the tracker protection list public so users can see for themselves what is being blocked (The Verge)

We believe this work is important because it means we can improve the advertising-based business model that countless companies rely on to provide free services, making it more private rather than scrapping it altogether.

Blocking Transparency

To increase the confidence of its users, Duck Duck Go reported that it has made the tracker protection list public so that users can see for themselves what is being blocked and can report any issues.

In this sense, a new help page has also been created within the browser in which users are explained how they are protected from web tracking in case you want to understand the different types of privacy protections that Duck Duck Go offers on different platforms.

