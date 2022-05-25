DuckDuck Go is not so private: Allows ad trackers

One of the pillars on which any state of rights is based is the privacy of each of its members. However it is not always so. We have many examples of how some play outside the rules. We have the Pegasus case as one of the greatest exponents, but we cannot forget Facebook and Google with their great breaches. That is why companies that create applications that guarantee one more step in that world of privacy but without living in a bubble arise. One of those applications was the DuckDuck Go browser, and yet new news seems to confirm that Not all that glitters is gold.

DuckDuck Go apparently allows ad trackers. Mr money is a powerful gentleman

One of the great pillars, as I said, is privacy. One of the great wreckers of these pillars is money. Capable of the best and the worst, money has become, for some, the main thing in their lives. It is easy to succumb to their temptations, rather, to ours. That is what must have happened with DuckDuck Go, which has gone from being the best alternative to the most commercial search engines and has established itself as one of those that maintained privacy and transparency above all else. But it seems that It is not entirely true.

A security audit has shown that the preferred browser for lovers of security, allows ad trackers from giant Microsoft to run.

Sometimes you find something so disturbing during an audit, you’ve gotta check/recheck because you assume that *something* must be broken in the test. But I’m confident now. The new @DuckDuckGo browsers for iOS/Android don’t block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ol7Ydfo3BJ — ℨ (@thezedwards) May 23, 2022

If you read the auditor’s message, the same thing will happen to you as it did to me when I found out about these facts. “Something must be wrong.” Surely the auditor has been confused, or has something against the company. But no, it’s not like that. The CEO and founder of DuckDuck Go, Gabriel Weinberg has confirmed that indeed, the duck browser allows Microsoft to track third-party sites due to a syndicated search content contract with the Redmond firm.

The agreement they have reached goes beyond revealing the IP (which is already a lot) but if you visit a website with trackers from the Microsoft company, your data is exposed to services like Bing (from which DuckDuck Go gets most of its results) and LinkedIn.

Criticisms have been expected. from the site hackernews, the conversations revolve around how users feel cheated. And the statements of the aforementioned CEO do nothing but generate more doubts. He dares to say that there is even more privacy than if we use Chrome, Safari or Firefox. The idea is not to be the least bad,The idea is to be the good, the best. But of course, a powerful gentleman is money.

We will have to look for alternatives, such as Brave or hiring VPN services that I already told you are essential on a day-to-day basis.

Bye Duck Duck Go