Dublin’s most battered bridge strikes again as two trucks crash into it on same week

Dublin’s most battered bridge continues to live up to its name after being hit twice in one week.

Shanty Bridge on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart is notorious for its low-hanging overpass, and has claimed the roofs of countless vehicles as its own.

There is a sign displaying the bridge’s 2.6m height, but drivers continue to be caught out.

This morning, a truck became wedged underneath the overpass and Gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

A post on the Ireland’s Most Battered Bridge Facebook page said: “Second bridge strike this week. More hits than the Beatles.”

One amused local commented: “Should rename it ‘the Elton John bridge’ – I’m still standing.”

This latest strike came days after another truck fell victim to the overpass on Friday.

One local joked at the time: "Another graduate from The Stevie Wonder School of Motoring."







(Image: Ireland's Most Battered Bridge Facebook)



Another said: “I’m getting afraid to walk under it at this stage.”

A third wrote: “Some bridge for one bridge.”

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardai and emergency services are attending the scene of a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 9:25am today, Wednesday, 6 October 2021 on Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin City.

“No injuries have currently been reported following this incident.

“No further information is currently available as the scene is still being attended.”

