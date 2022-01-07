Dublin’s 2021 clamping hotspots revealed as new parking fines announced

The areas of Dublin city that were clamping hotspots in 2021 have been revealed by Dublin City Council.

These figures have been released as parking fines for those who illegally park on footpaths or bike lanes are set to double this year from February 1.

The data collected from Dublin City Council shows the areas of the county from January to October that had the highest levels of clamping.

In total, there were 33,389 clamps during this time frame, with 2,369 of them appealed. Only 387 appeals were withheld.

On the list, which was published last November, were city centre streets as well as residential areas.

Bottom of the list for 2021 was Gardiner Street Lower on the Northside, followed by Mespil Road and Merrion Square West on the Southside.

Commons Street on the North Dock was next.

The only suburb on the list, Ranelagh, came after that, with Chelmsford Road also making an appearance.

Waterloo Road in Ballsbridge came in at number five on the list.

The top three areas in Dublin City to get clamped were all on the southside, with Merrion Square South coming in at number three.

Second on the list was South Circular Road towards the west of the city centre.

Number one on the list of places in Dublin to get clamped was Clarendon Street in Dublin 2. This street is holding the title for a second consecutive year.

2020’s list was quite similar, with South Circular Road, Chelmsford Road and Ranelagh all high on it.

The fixed charge penalty for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes is to double from €40 to €80.

It’s hoped that the increase in charges will “promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space”, according to Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan.

In a statement yesterday, he said: “Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic.

“Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.”

The new rates come into operation on February 1.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.