Dubliners urged to report bonfire stockpiling after Dublin Fire Brigade rush to Cabra blaze

Dubliners are being urged to report bonfire stockpiling after Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters rushed to a blaze in Cabra.

Dublin City Council and Dublin Fire Brigade are urging people to report the stashing of materials for bonfires to their local authorities as early preparations for Halloween get under way.

It comes after firefighters from Phibsborough extinguished a bonfire set on vacant land in Cabra.

Taking to social media, Dublin Fire Brigade warned: “The Halloween ’stashing’ season is underway. Report stashes and collections to your local authority.

“Stashes can be lit prematurely in situ potentially causing serious fires and damage.”

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council is urging members of the public to take care around bonfires this Halloween.

In the lead up to Halloween every year the council carries out dozens of stockpiling raids removing bonfire material from all over the city.

In 2020, 550 tonnes of bonfire materials were removed at Halloween and with restrictions easing, this year could exceed that figure.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council told Dublin Live: “Bonfire stashing is a practice where bonfire material such as pallets, waste timber and tires is collected for creating a bonfire on Halloween night.

“These stashes are hidden in locations such as waste land, wooded areas or, which is more concerning, derelict buildings and hidden areas behind occupied buildings. This creates an unknown and unexpected fire load should the stash be set alight in situ prematurely. This can threaten buildings, homes, and lives as a result of the fire.

“We appeal to residents and businesses of local communities to ensure that any waste is not accessible for these collections and is stored safely until collection by a registered waste collection company. If anyone is aware of stashed bonfire material please inform your local authority who work to safely remove it.”

If you see material such as pallets, tyres and old furniture being hoarded in advance of Halloween please contact your local authority

Do not leave material lying around that may be taken for a bonfire. Many garage or garden shed items such as petrol, white spirits, diesel, aerosols, batteries, tins of paint, bottles and tyres are extremely dangerous if set on fire

Do not facilitate illegal bonfires or firework displays on or near your home or property

Contact the local authority if you see a bonfire being built or lit close to buildings, trees, overhead cables, underground services or car parking areas

Explain the dangers of illegal fireworks and bonfires to children and teenagers

Stay a safe distance from bonfires and fireworks – wind can carry sparks long distances and can cause permanent injuries and scars

Make sure that all costumes worn as fancy dress are CE marked as fire retardant

Don’t wear fancy dress near bonfires

Use LED candles instead of regular candles, where possible

Stay with your children and escort them on “trick or treat” visits and to parties and events

Keep dangerous substances such as oil, petrol and diesel away from fires or fireworks

Do not light fires using petrol

Parents, businesses and householders, do not provide any materials for bonfires

Do not buy, use or supply fireworks

Respect the work of the emergency services, Council staff and An Garda Síochána

Keep pets indoors on Halloween night

Above All – Be Safe and Stay Safe

In conjunction with DFB’s Halloween Safety Campaign, Dublin City Council will be promoting over the coming weeks a safe and enjoyable Halloween for all the citizens of Dublin with the emphasis this year on illegal bonfires.

The holding of bonfires presents a significant health and safety risk and can lead to serious injury. In addition the costs associated with damage to private and public property as a result of bonfires can run to thousands of Euro.

DCC are asking citizens report any issues regarding the storage or distribution of bonfire material to their Litter Hotline on 1800 251 500 (office hours) or online at www.dublincity.ie.

The City Council also supports the EPA’s 24 hour National Environmental Complaints’ Line at 1850 365 121 which will be dealt with by the City Council.

