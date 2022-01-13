Dubliners to hold solidarity walk in honour of Ashling Murphy

The residents of a west Dublin area are holding a solidarity walk in memory of Ashling Murphy.

Ashling, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, died after she was attacked while running in Tullamore at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Palmerstown residents will be hosting a 5k walk this weekend as “a show of love and strength as a community to all affected by violence”.

The event will start outside Palmerstown House Pub at 4 pm on Saturday.

A post on the Palmerstown Post Facebook page reads: “Following the death of Ashling Murphy, a teacher who was attacked while out for a run along the canal in Co. Offaly, a solidarity walk has been organised locally and will take place this Saturday at 4pm.

“Aiming to be ‘a show of love and strength as a community to all affected by violence,’ the walk will go as far as Hermitage before returning back to Palmerstown.

“Those interested in attending can meet outside the Palmerstown House on the day.”

The organisation is asking people to gather outside the Dail at 4pm on Friday, January 14, around the same time Ashling died.

They said: “There has been a huge outpouring of grief and support across Ireland for Ashling and her family.

“Tomorrow at 4:00pm, around the time Ashling was killed, the National Women’s Council will hold a #VigilforAshling outside Dáil Eireann, Kildare Street in Dublin to remember Ashling and to support all who knew and loved her.

“Women must be safe in our homes and our communities. Join us and call for an end to men’s violence against women.

“Sign up, share and invite your friends.

“We ask all vigil attendees to please wear appropriate face masks and maintain social distance.”

