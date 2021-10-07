Dubliners’ fury over insane rent for one bed apartment

Dubliners have gone into meltdown over the eye watering rent for a one bed and one bathroom apartment in Rathmines.

Prospective tenants for the rental can expect to pay €2,500 a month for the apartment on Leinster Road in Dublin 6.

The property is not without it’s luxuries though, with the daft.ie advertisement boasting an open fireplace that featured on the cover of Image Interiors & Living as well as a renovation award.

There is also a “generous gold” kitchen and living in the apartment that is “filled with antique and modern furniture.”

However, social media users did not take well to the thought of handing over €2,500 in hard earned cash each month.

Amelia posted a link to the rental advertisement with the caption: “Someone in work dropped the link for the ONE BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM apartment in Rathmines they are moving out of and it’s TWO AND A HALF THOUSAND EURO PER MONTH PLEASE SOMEONE JUST SET FIRE TO THIS WHOLE COUNTRY.”

Thomas replied to the post: “Serious “flat from Shallow Grave” vibes off it. 80 sqm is massive for a 1 bed flat, but still an insane price.”







(Image: Daft.ie)



In reference to the paint work on the flat, Ciara wrote: “Sorry now could they not afford paint at that price?”

Joseph wrote in the replies: “So glad I came back to Spain, to earn quite a lot less, but live a hell of a lot better.”

