Dubliners admit eating sweets for breakfast on Christmas Day

A whopping 43% of Dubliners have admitted to eating sweets or desserts for their breakfast on Christmas Day, according to a new survey.

The new survey from Aldi found that out of 170 participants 68% of people are eating more sweets than usual in the run up to Christmas.

Interestingly, the Aldi survey also found that 18% of people would rather sacrifice Christmas dinner than not be able to eat any treats over Christmas week.

It comes as Aldi research shows that Celebrations is the most popular Christmas sweets in Dublin, with Heroes in second place, and followed closely by Quality Street and Cadbury’s Selection Box which were joint for third.

Meanwhile, it was bad news for Roses lovers as the tin finished in last place.

The poll may have also settled another argument – which individual sweet is the best – with Maltesers Celebrations coming out on top.

Quality Street’s Strawberry Delight came in second, their Green Triangle placed third, and Celebrations’ Galaxy landed the fourth-place slot.

Finishing out the top five out was Heroes’ Dairy Milk.

