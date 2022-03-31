Latest newsIreland

Dubliner Siva Kaneswaran pays heartbreaking tribute to The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker following death

By: Brian Adam

The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran has remembered Tom Parker’s “true courage” following his death.

Tom Parker died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

His wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed the news this evening.

Writing on Instagram, Kelsey said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Blanchardstown native Siva Kaneswaran said knowing Tom was “a pleasure of my life”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there.

“I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world.

“Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x.”

