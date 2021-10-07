Dublin Zoo unveils 10-year master plan to save Irish wildlife

Dublin Zoo has unveiled a 10-year master plan with the express aim of wildlife conservation in Ireland and globally.

The Dublin Zoo 200 plan has five major objectives it wants to carry out over the next decade which include:

Increasing numbers through the Dublin Zoo gates to 1.5 million by 2031

Upgrading existing infrastructure to make it a more welcoming atmosphere for families

Playing a bigger role in conservation in Ireland and abroad

Increase numbers taking part in the zoo’s education programme

Improve sustainability at the zoo

The plan has been launched almost 190 years to the day since Dublin Zoo first opened its doors in Phoenix Park.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Public Expenditure Patrick O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to launch ‘Dublin Zoo 200, a 10-year plan that will see Dublin Zoo grow from one of Ireland’s oldest and most cherished family attractions into a significant, impactful thought leader for global conservation, whilst continuing to educate and provide precious memories for generations of visitors.

“The OPW and Dublin Zoo have a long history and tradition of working together as good neighbours in the Phoenix Park. As Minister for the Office of Public Works, it is my desire and hope that this relationship will be strengthened and built upon during this very exciting time ahead for Dublin Zoo.”

Dublin Zoo Director Dr Christoph Schwitzer added: “The OPW has been a consistent source of support to Dublin Zoo, helping us improve the experience of both the animals in our care and the visitors who come through our gates.

“This 10-year vision aims for an even closer collaboration with Minister O’Donovan and the OPW, and we look forward to working together to achieve the goals set out today.”

